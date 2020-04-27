27 aprile Terred’Acqua: Report casi positivi e in sorveglianza
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone positive a SARS-CoV-2
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 82
CALDERARA DI RENO 39
CREVALCORE 27
SALA BOLOGNESE 49
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 137
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 32
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone in sorveglianza
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 16
CALDERARA DI RENO 7
CREVALCORE 27
SALA BOLOGNESE 9
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 32
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 6
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone in quarantena e isolamento fiduciario
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 50
CALDERARA DI RENO 25
CREVALCORE 40
SALA BOLOGNESE 41
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 101
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 26
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone ricoverate in strutture ospedaliere
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 16
CALDERARA DI RENO 9
CREVALCORE 4
SALA BOLOGNESE 10
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 24
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 5
Distribuzione per Comune di residenza delle persone guarite
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 26
CALDERARA DI RENO 11
CREVALCORE 8
SALA BOLOGNESE 5
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 31
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 8
