28 aprile Terred’Acqua: Report casi positivi e in sorveglianza
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone positive a SARS-CoV-2
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 84
CALDERARA DI RENO 39
CREVALCORE 28
SALA BOLOGNESE 51
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 140
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 32
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone in sorveglianza
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 16
CALDERARA DI RENO 10
CREVALCORE 19
SALA BOLOGNESE 14
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 27
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 7
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone in quarantena e isolamento fiduciario
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 49
CALDERARA DI RENO 28
CREVALCORE 33
SALA BOLOGNESE 43
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 94
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 26
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone ricoverate in strutture ospedaliere
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 14
CALDERARA DI RENO 9
CREVALCORE 5
SALA BOLOGNESE 9
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 24
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 5
Distribuzione per Comune di residenza delle persone guarite
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 27
CALDERARA DI RENO 11
CREVALCORE 9
SALA BOLOGNESE 9
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 34
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 8
auslbologna.it