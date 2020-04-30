30 aprile Terred’Acqua: Report casi positivi e in sorveglianza
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone positive a SARS-CoV-2
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 86
CALDERARA DI RENO 42
CREVALCORE 28
SALA BOLOGNESE 52
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 146
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 32
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone in sorveglianza
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 16
CALDERARA DI RENO 11
CREVALCORE 10
SALA BOLOGNESE 15
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 36
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 10
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone in quarantena e isolamento fiduciario
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 48
CALDERARA DI RENO 28
CREVALCORE 25
SALA BOLOGNESE 46
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 101
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 23
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone ricoverate in strutture ospedaliere
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 14
CALDERARA DI RENO 10
CREVALCORE 5
SALA BOLOGNESE 8
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 25
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 4
Distribuzione per Comune di residenza delle persone guarite
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 30
CALDERARA DI RENO 13
CREVALCORE 10
SALA BOLOGNESE 9
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 41
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 12
