1° maggio Terred’Acqua: Report casi positivi e in sorveglianza
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone positive a SARS-CoV-2
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 86
CALDERARA DI RENO 42
CREVALCORE 29
SALA BOLOGNESE 52
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 147
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 32
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone in sorveglianza
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 14
CALDERARA DI RENO 11
CREVALCORE 12
SALA BOLOGNESE 15
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 34
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 7
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone in quarantena e isolamento fiduciario
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 47
CALDERARA DI RENO 28
CREVALCORE 27
SALA BOLOGNESE 48
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 97
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 24
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone ricoverate in strutture ospedaliere
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 13
CALDERARA DI RENO 10
CREVALCORE 4
SALA BOLOGNESE 7
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 23
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 4
Distribuzione per Comune di residenza delle persone guarite
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 31
CALDERARA DI RENO 13
CREVALCORE 10
SALA BOLOGNESE 10
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 43
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 15
