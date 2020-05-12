12 maggio Terred’Acqua: Report casi positivi e in sorveglianza
Malattia in corso/guariti clinicamente/guariti
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 24/6/46
CALDERARA DI RENO 20/5/20
CREVALCORE 3/7/15
SALA BOLOGNESE 21/8/25
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 58/23/59
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 8/1/24
Isolamento domiciliare
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 21
CALDERARA DI RENO 18
CREVALCORE 7
SALA BOLOGNESE 22
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 66
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 4
Ricovero in terapia intensiva
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 1
CALDERARA DI RENO – –
CREVALCORE – –
SALA BOLOGNESE – –
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 1
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE – –
Ricovero non in terapia intensiva
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 8
CALDERARA DI RENO 8
CREVALCORE 3
SALA BOLOGNESE 7
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 14
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 5
Casi positivi e in sorveglianza
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 88/5
CALDERARA DI RENO 52/15
CREVALCORE 31/6
SALA BOLOGNESE 58/9
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 166/37
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 34/1