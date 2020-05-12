12 maggio Terred’Acqua: Report casi positivi e in sorveglianza

Malattia in corso/guariti clinicamente/guariti

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 24/6/46

CALDERARA DI RENO 20/5/20

CREVALCORE 3/7/15

SALA BOLOGNESE 21/8/25

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 58/23/59

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 8/1/24

Isolamento domiciliare

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 21

CALDERARA DI RENO 18

CREVALCORE 7

SALA BOLOGNESE 22

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 66

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 4

Ricovero in terapia intensiva

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 1

CALDERARA DI RENO – –

CREVALCORE – –

SALA BOLOGNESE – –

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 1

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE – –

Ricovero non in terapia intensiva

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 8

CALDERARA DI RENO 8

CREVALCORE 3

SALA BOLOGNESE 7

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 14

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 5

Casi positivi e in sorveglianza

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 88/5

CALDERARA DI RENO 52/15

CREVALCORE 31/6

SALA BOLOGNESE 58/9

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 166/37

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 34/1