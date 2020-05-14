14 maggio Terred’Acqua: Report casi positivi e in sorveglianza
Malattia in corso/guariti clinicamente/guariti
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 24/6/46
CALDERARA DI RENO 19/5/21
CREVALCORE 4/7/15
SALA BOLOGNESE 20/9/26
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 55/23/62
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 8/1/24
Isolamento domiciliare
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 21
CALDERARA DI RENO 17
CREVALCORE 9
SALA BOLOGNESE 22
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 64
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 4
Ricovero in terapia intensiva
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 1
CALDERARA DI RENO – –
CREVALCORE – –
SALA BOLOGNESE – –
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 1
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE – –
Ricovero non in terapia intensiva
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 8
CALDERARA DI RENO 8
CREVALCORE 2
SALA BOLOGNESE 7
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 13
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 5
Casi positivi e in sorveglianza
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 88/14
CALDERARA DI RENO 52/14
CREVALCORE 32/4
SALA BOLOGNESE 59/4
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 166/31
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 34/1