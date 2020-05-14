14 maggio Terred’Acqua: Report casi positivi e in sorveglianza

Malattia in corso/guariti clinicamente/guariti

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 24/6/46

CALDERARA DI RENO 19/5/21

CREVALCORE 4/7/15

SALA BOLOGNESE 20/9/26

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 55/23/62

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 8/1/24

Isolamento domiciliare

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 21

CALDERARA DI RENO 17

CREVALCORE 9

SALA BOLOGNESE 22

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 64

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 4

Ricovero in terapia intensiva

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 1

CALDERARA DI RENO – –

CREVALCORE – –

SALA BOLOGNESE – –

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 1

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE – –

Ricovero non in terapia intensiva

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 8

CALDERARA DI RENO 8

CREVALCORE 2

SALA BOLOGNESE 7

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 13

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 5

Casi positivi e in sorveglianza

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 88/14

CALDERARA DI RENO 52/14

CREVALCORE 32/4

SALA BOLOGNESE 59/4

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 166/31

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 34/1