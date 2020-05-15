15 maggio Terred’Acqua: Report casi positivi e in sorveglianza

Malattia in corso/guariti clinicamente/guariti

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 20/6/50

CALDERARA DI RENO 18/5/22

CREVALCORE 4/5/17

SALA BOLOGNESE 20/6/30

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 55/17/69

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 8/0/25

Isolamento domiciliare

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 19

CALDERARA DI RENO 17

CREVALCORE 7

SALA BOLOGNESE 18

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 57

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 3

Ricovero in terapia intensiva

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 1

CALDERARA DI RENO – –

CREVALCORE – –

SALA BOLOGNESE – –

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 1

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE – –

Ricovero non in terapia intensiva

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 6

CALDERARA DI RENO 7

CREVALCORE 2

SALA BOLOGNESE 8

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 13

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 5

Casi positivi e in sorveglianza

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 88/14

CALDERARA DI RENO 52/12

CREVALCORE 32/4

SALA BOLOGNESE 60/8

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 167/31

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 34/1