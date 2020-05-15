15 maggio Terred’Acqua: Report casi positivi e in sorveglianza
Malattia in corso/guariti clinicamente/guariti
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 20/6/50
CALDERARA DI RENO 18/5/22
CREVALCORE 4/5/17
SALA BOLOGNESE 20/6/30
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 55/17/69
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 8/0/25
Isolamento domiciliare
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 19
CALDERARA DI RENO 17
CREVALCORE 7
SALA BOLOGNESE 18
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 57
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 3
Ricovero in terapia intensiva
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 1
CALDERARA DI RENO – –
CREVALCORE – –
SALA BOLOGNESE – –
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 1
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE – –
Ricovero non in terapia intensiva
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 6
CALDERARA DI RENO 7
CREVALCORE 2
SALA BOLOGNESE 8
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 13
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 5
Casi positivi e in sorveglianza
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 88/14
CALDERARA DI RENO 52/12
CREVALCORE 32/4
SALA BOLOGNESE 60/8
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 167/31
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 34/1