16 maggio Terred’Acqua: Report casi positivi e in sorveglianza
Malattia in corso/guariti clinicamente/guariti
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 18/6/51
CALDERARA DI RENO 18/5/22
CREVALCORE 5/5/17
SALA BOLOGNESE 18/8/32
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 51/18/71
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 8/0/25
Isolamento domiciliare
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 18
CALDERARA DI RENO 17
CREVALCORE 7
SALA BOLOGNESE 19
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 56
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 3
Ricovero in terapia intensiva
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 1
CALDERARA DI RENO – –
CREVALCORE – –
SALA BOLOGNESE – –
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO – –
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE – –
Ricovero non in terapia intensiva
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 5
CALDERARA DI RENO 7
CREVALCORE 2
SALA BOLOGNESE 7
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 13
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 5
Casi positivi e in sorveglianza
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 88/13
CALDERARA DI RENO 52/13
CREVALCORE 33/3
SALA BOLOGNESE 62/7
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 167/32
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 34/2