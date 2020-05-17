17 maggio Terred’Acqua: Report casi positivi e in sorveglianza

Malattia in corso/guariti clinicamente/guariti

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 18/5/53

CALDERARA DI RENO 18/5/22

CREVALCORE 5/5/17

SALA BOLOGNESE 16/8/34

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 51/18/73

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 8/0/25

Isolamento domiciliare

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 17

CALDERARA DI RENO 17

CREVALCORE 8

SALA BOLOGNESE 17

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 54

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 3

Ricovero in terapia intensiva

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 1

CALDERARA DI RENO – –

CREVALCORE – –

SALA BOLOGNESE – –

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO – –

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE – –

Ricovero non in terapia intensiva

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 5

CALDERARA DI RENO 7

CREVALCORE 2

SALA BOLOGNESE 7

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 15

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 5

Casi positivi e in sorveglianza

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 89/13

CALDERARA DI RENO 52/12

CREVALCORE 33/3

SALA BOLOGNESE 62/6

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 169/31

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 34/3