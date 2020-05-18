18 maggio Terred’Acqua: Report casi positivi e in sorveglianza
Malattia in corso/guariti clinicamente/guariti
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 18/4/54
CALDERARA DI RENO 18/4/23
CREVALCORE 5/5/17
SALA BOLOGNESE 16/8/34
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 50/19/73
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 8/0/25
Isolamento domiciliare
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 16
CALDERARA DI RENO 16
CREVALCORE 8
SALA BOLOGNESE 17
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 54
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 3
Ricovero in terapia intensiva
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 1
CALDERARA DI RENO – –
CREVALCORE – –
SALA BOLOGNESE – –
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO – –
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE – –
Ricovero non in terapia intensiva
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 5
CALDERARA DI RENO 7
CREVALCORE 2
SALA BOLOGNESE 7
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 15
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 5
Casi positivi e in sorveglianza
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 89/12
CALDERARA DI RENO 52/10
CREVALCORE 33/3
SALA BOLOGNESE 62/6
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 169/31
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 34/3