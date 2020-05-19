19 maggio Terred’Acqua: Report casi positivi e in sorveglianza
Malattia in corso/guariti clinicamente/guariti
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 17/5/54
CALDERARA DI RENO 17/4/24
CREVALCORE 5/5/17
SALA BOLOGNESE 13/8/35
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 48/19/75
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 8/0/25
Isolamento domiciliare
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 16
CALDERARA DI RENO 15
CREVALCORE 8
SALA BOLOGNESE 16
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 55
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 3
Ricovero in terapia intensiva
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 1
CALDERARA DI RENO – –
CREVALCORE – –
SALA BOLOGNESE – –
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO – –
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE – –
Ricovero non in terapia intensiva
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 5
CALDERARA DI RENO 7
CREVALCORE 2
SALA BOLOGNESE 5
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 12
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 5
Casi positivi e in sorveglianza
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 89/12
CALDERARA DI RENO 52/7
CREVALCORE 33/2
SALA BOLOGNESE 62/6
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 170/33
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 34/3