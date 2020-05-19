19 maggio Terred’Acqua: Report casi positivi e in sorveglianza

Malattia in corso/guariti clinicamente/guariti

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 17/5/54

CALDERARA DI RENO 17/4/24

CREVALCORE 5/5/17

SALA BOLOGNESE 13/8/35

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 48/19/75

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 8/0/25

Isolamento domiciliare

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 16

CALDERARA DI RENO 15

CREVALCORE 8

SALA BOLOGNESE 16

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 55

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 3

Ricovero in terapia intensiva

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 1

CALDERARA DI RENO – –

CREVALCORE – –

SALA BOLOGNESE – –

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO – –

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE – –

Ricovero non in terapia intensiva

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 5

CALDERARA DI RENO 7

CREVALCORE 2

SALA BOLOGNESE 5

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 12

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 5

Casi positivi e in sorveglianza

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 89/12

CALDERARA DI RENO 52/7

CREVALCORE 33/2

SALA BOLOGNESE 62/6

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 170/33

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 34/3