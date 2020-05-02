2 maggio Terred’Acqua: Report casi positivi e in sorveglianza
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone positive a SARS-CoV-2
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 86
CALDERARA DI RENO 42
CREVALCORE 30
SALA BOLOGNESE 53
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 150
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 32
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone in sorveglianza
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 16
CALDERARA DI RENO 10
CREVALCORE 11
SALA BOLOGNESE 19
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 35
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 7
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone in quarantena e isolamento fiduciario
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 49
CALDERARA DI RENO 26
CREVALCORE 27
SALA BOLOGNESE 52
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 99
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 24
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone ricoverate in strutture ospedaliere
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 14
CALDERARA DI RENO 9
CREVALCORE 4
SALA BOLOGNESE 8
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 20
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 4
Distribuzione per Comune di residenza delle persone guarite
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 30
CALDERARA DI RENO 14
CREVALCORE 11
SALA BOLOGNESE 10
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 45
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 15
