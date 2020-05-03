3 maggio Terred’Acqua: Report casi positivi e in sorveglianza
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone positive a SARS-CoV-2
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 86
CALDERARA DI RENO 45
CREVALCORE 31
SALA BOLOGNESE 57
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 153
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 34
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone in sorveglianza
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 16
CALDERARA DI RENO 9
CREVALCORE 12
SALA BOLOGNESE 18
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 33
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 7
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone in quarantena e isolamento fiduciario
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 51
CALDERARA DI RENO 28
CREVALCORE 27
SALA BOLOGNESE 50
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 101
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 18
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone ricoverate in strutture ospedaliere
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 12
CALDERARA DI RENO 7
CREVALCORE 3
SALA BOLOGNESE 8
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 19
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 6
Distribuzione per Comune di residenza delle persone guarite
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 31
CALDERARA DI RENO 15
CREVALCORE 13
SALA BOLOGNESE 11
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 45
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 17
