7 maggio Terred’Acqua: Report casi positivi e in sorveglianza
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone positive a SARS-CoV-2
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 86
CALDERARA DI RENO 51
CREVALCORE 31
SALA BOLOGNESE 58
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 159
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 34
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone in sorveglianza
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 8
CALDERARA DI RENO 9
CREVALCORE 11
SALA BOLOGNESE 17
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 31
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 6
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone in quarantena e isolamento fiduciario
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 41
CALDERARA DI RENO 28
CREVALCORE 22
SALA BOLOGNESE 50
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 95
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 14
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone ricoverate in strutture ospedaliere
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 8
CALDERARA DI RENO 8
CREVALCORE 3
SALA BOLOGNESE 8
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 19
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 7
Distribuzione per Comune di residenza delle persone guarite
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 35
CALDERARA DI RENO 17
CREVALCORE 13
SALA BOLOGNESE 13
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 50
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 19
