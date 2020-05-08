8 maggio Terred’Acqua: Report casi positivi e in sorveglianza
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone positive a SARS-CoV-2
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 86
CALDERARA DI RENO 51
CREVALCORE 31
SALA BOLOGNESE 58
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 159
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 34
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone in sorveglianza
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 4
CALDERARA DI RENO 13
CREVALCORE 8
SALA BOLOGNESE 16
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 31
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 5
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone in quarantena e isolamento fiduciario
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 30
CALDERARA DI RENO 31
CREVALCORE 19
SALA BOLOGNESE 46
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 99
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 11
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone ricoverate in strutture ospedaliere
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 8
CALDERARA DI RENO 8
CREVALCORE 2
SALA BOLOGNESE 8
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 18
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 6
Distribuzione per Comune di residenza delle persone guarite
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 41
CALDERARA DI RENO 19
CREVALCORE 14
SALA BOLOGNESE 16
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 51
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 22
auslbologna.it