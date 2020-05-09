9 maggio Terred’Acqua: Report casi positivi e in sorveglianza
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone positive a SARS-CoV-2
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 88
CALDERARA DI RENO 51
CREVALCORE 31
SALA BOLOGNESE 58
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 163
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 34
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone in sorveglianza
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 4
CALDERARA DI RENO 14
CREVALCORE 9
SALA BOLOGNESE 17
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 24
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 5
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone in quarantena e isolamento fiduciario
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 28
CALDERARA DI RENO 32
CREVALCORE 20
SALA BOLOGNESE 44
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 92
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 11
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone ricoverate in strutture ospedaliere
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 9
CALDERARA DI RENO 8
CREVALCORE 2
SALA BOLOGNESE 8
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 17
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 6
Distribuzione per Comune di residenza delle persone guarite
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 43
CALDERARA DI RENO 19
CREVALCORE 14
SALA BOLOGNESE 19
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 52
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 22
