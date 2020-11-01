Il progetto Life Prepair vince il premio speciale della Commissione europea

Il 21 ottobre 2020, nel corso del LIFE AWARD 2020, l’evento organizzato dalla DG Environment della Commissione Europea che ogni anno premia i migliori progetti del programma LIFE, il progetto PrepAIR ha ricevuto il premio speciale per l’adattamento al COVID-19.

Il progetto è stato scelto per questo premio in virtù del lavoro svolto per investigare l’impatto del lockdown sulla qualità dell’aria nel bacino del Po (i cui risultati sono stati pubblicati finora in due report) e per aver reso disponibili online i materiali didattici sviluppati dall’azione PrepAIRed!.

Queste le motivazioni ufficiali della scelta (in inglese):

There is a clear link between human health, the environment and climate, and these interdependencies were the focus of several LIFE projects. A special, Adapting to COVID-19 Award, went to Italy’s PrepAIR project for its work in the time of COVID crisis.

LIFE PrepAIR set out to monitor and improve air quality for 23 million people in the Po Valley. When the pandemic struck, the team helped another Italian project to investigate the link between air pollution and the spread of COVID-19, as well as the impact of the lockdown on air pollution and greenhouse gases. The findings should increase understanding of the complex dynamics that cause pollution in the Po Valley. This will help authorities adopt better strategies to improve air quality in the region. The LIFE PrepAIR team also published its PrepAIRed! educational materials for use by teachers during the lockdown.

Il premio è stato “virtualmente” consegnato nelle mani di Katia Raffaelli, Project Manager di LIFE PrepAIR – Regione Emilia-Romagna, da Angelo Salsi, Head of Unit, LIFE & CIP Eco-innovation – EASME – European Commission.

Per maggiori informazioni:

regione.emilia-romagna.it