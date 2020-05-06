6 maggio Terred’Acqua: Report casi positivi e in sorveglianza
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone positive a SARS-CoV-2
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 86
CALDERARA DI RENO 50
CREVALCORE 31
SALA BOLOGNESE 58
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 158
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 34
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone in sorveglianza
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 12
CALDERARA DI RENO 10
CREVALCORE 10
SALA BOLOGNESE 18
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 32
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 8
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone in quarantena e isolamento fiduciario
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 46
CALDERARA DI RENO 31
CREVALCORE 21
SALA BOLOGNESE 53
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 100
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 17
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone ricoverate in strutture ospedaliere
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 8
CALDERARA DI RENO 8
CREVALCORE 3
SALA BOLOGNESE 8
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 19
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 7
Distribuzione per Comune di residenza delle persone guarite
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 35
CALDERARA DI RENO 15
CREVALCORE 13
SALA BOLOGNESE 11
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 47
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 18
auslbologna.it