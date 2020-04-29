29 aprile Terred’Acqua: Report casi positivi e in sorveglianza
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone positive a SARS-CoV-2
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 85
CALDERARA DI RENO 40
CREVALCORE 28
SALA BOLOGNESE 52
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 145
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 32
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone in sorveglianza
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 14
CALDERARA DI RENO 9
CREVALCORE 12
SALA BOLOGNESE 14
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 34
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 7
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone in quarantena e isolamento fiduciario
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 50
CALDERARA DI RENO 25
CREVALCORE 27
SALA BOLOGNESE 44
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 102
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 24
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone ricoverate in strutture ospedaliere
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 13
CALDERARA DI RENO 9
CREVALCORE 5
SALA BOLOGNESE 9
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 25
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 5
Distribuzione per Comune di residenza delle persone guarite
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 28
CALDERARA DI RENO 13
CREVALCORE 9
SALA BOLOGNESE 9
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 38
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 10
