13 maggio Terred’Acqua: Report casi positivi e in sorveglianza

Malattia in corso/guariti clinicamente/guariti

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 24/6/46

CALDERARA DI RENO 20/5/20

CREVALCORE 4/7/15

SALA BOLOGNESE 21/9/25

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 56/24/60

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 8/1/24

Isolamento domiciliare

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 21

CALDERARA DI RENO 18

CREVALCORE 8

SALA BOLOGNESE 23

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 66

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 4

Ricovero in terapia intensiva

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 1

CALDERARA DI RENO – –

CREVALCORE – –

SALA BOLOGNESE – –

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 1

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE – –

Ricovero non in terapia intensiva

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 8

CALDERARA DI RENO 8

CREVALCORE 2

SALA BOLOGNESE 7

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 13

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 5

Casi positivi e in sorveglianza

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 88/4

CALDERARA DI RENO 52/15

CREVALCORE 32/6

SALA BOLOGNESE 59/4

SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 166/34

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 34/1