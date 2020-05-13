13 maggio Terred’Acqua: Report casi positivi e in sorveglianza
Malattia in corso/guariti clinicamente/guariti
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 24/6/46
CALDERARA DI RENO 20/5/20
CREVALCORE 4/7/15
SALA BOLOGNESE 21/9/25
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 56/24/60
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 8/1/24
Isolamento domiciliare
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 21
CALDERARA DI RENO 18
CREVALCORE 8
SALA BOLOGNESE 23
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 66
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 4
Ricovero in terapia intensiva
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 1
CALDERARA DI RENO – –
CREVALCORE – –
SALA BOLOGNESE – –
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 1
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE – –
Ricovero non in terapia intensiva
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 8
CALDERARA DI RENO 8
CREVALCORE 2
SALA BOLOGNESE 7
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 13
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 5
Casi positivi e in sorveglianza
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 88/4
CALDERARA DI RENO 52/15
CREVALCORE 32/6
SALA BOLOGNESE 59/4
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 166/34
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 34/1