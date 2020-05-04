4 maggio Terred’Acqua: Report casi positivi e in sorveglianza

Distribuzione per Comune delle persone positive a SARS-CoV-2

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 86
CALDERARA DI RENO 48
CREVALCORE 31
SALA BOLOGNESE 57
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 153
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 34

Distribuzione per Comune delle persone in sorveglianza

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 16
CALDERARA DI RENO 11
CREVALCORE 10
SALA BOLOGNESE 20
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 33
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 8

Distribuzione per Comune delle persone in quarantena e isolamento fiduciario

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 50
CALDERARA DI RENO 29
CREVALCORE 23
SALA BOLOGNESE 54
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 100
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 17

Distribuzione per Comune delle persone ricoverate in strutture ospedaliere

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 11
CALDERARA DI RENO 7
CREVALCORE 2
SALA BOLOGNESE 8
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 19
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 7

Distribuzione per Comune di residenza delle persone guarite

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 32
CALDERARA DI RENO 15
CREVALCORE 13
SALA BOLOGNESE 11
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 46
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 18

