5 maggio Terred’Acqua: Report casi positivi e in sorveglianza

di ·

Distribuzione per Comune delle persone positive a SARS-CoV-2

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 86
CALDERARA DI RENO 50
CREVALCORE 31
SALA BOLOGNESE 58
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 155
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 34

Distribuzione per Comune delle persone in sorveglianza

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 11
CALDERARA DI RENO 12
CREVALCORE 10
SALA BOLOGNESE 16
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 30
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 8

Distribuzione per Comune delle persone in quarantena e isolamento fiduciario

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 45
CALDERARA DI RENO 33
CREVALCORE 22
SALA BOLOGNESE 51
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 98
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 16

Distribuzione per Comune delle persone ricoverate in strutture ospedaliere

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 10
CALDERARA DI RENO 7
CREVALCORE 2
SALA BOLOGNESE 8
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 20
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 7

Distribuzione per Comune di residenza delle persone guarite

ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 33
CALDERARA DI RENO 15
CREVALCORE 13
SALA BOLOGNESE 11
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 46
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 18

auslbologna.it

Potrebbero interessarti anche...