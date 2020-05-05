5 maggio Terred’Acqua: Report casi positivi e in sorveglianza
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone positive a SARS-CoV-2
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 86
CALDERARA DI RENO 50
CREVALCORE 31
SALA BOLOGNESE 58
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 155
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 34
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone in sorveglianza
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 11
CALDERARA DI RENO 12
CREVALCORE 10
SALA BOLOGNESE 16
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 30
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 8
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone in quarantena e isolamento fiduciario
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 45
CALDERARA DI RENO 33
CREVALCORE 22
SALA BOLOGNESE 51
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 98
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 16
Distribuzione per Comune delle persone ricoverate in strutture ospedaliere
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 10
CALDERARA DI RENO 7
CREVALCORE 2
SALA BOLOGNESE 8
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 20
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 7
Distribuzione per Comune di residenza delle persone guarite
ANZOLA DELL’EMILIA 33
CALDERARA DI RENO 15
CREVALCORE 13
SALA BOLOGNESE 11
SAN GIOVANNI IN PERSICETO 46
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE 18
